I attended Christian Atsu’s funeral as a sport manager – Fred Nuamah reveals

Fred Nuamah

The Chief Executive Officer (CE0) of Ghana Movie Awards and the Member of Parliament hopeful, Fred Nuamah has disclosed that he was seen at the late Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu’s funeral as a sport manager.

Many Ghanaians who attended or watched the funeral service from their various homes, upon seeing the Ghanaian actor, may think that he was there because of the position he is vying for, but Fred has cleared the air that, he was there as a sport manager and also to show his support.



Fred Nuamah appeared as a special guest on Utv’s United Showbiz and he made this revelation after he was quizzed by the host, MzGee, on his intention of attending Atsu’s funeral.



“I am into sport management thus I went with one of my footballers who is Emmanuel Adebayor. So, if you saw me at the funeral, then it means I was there as a sport manager and not a parliamentary hopeful as you asked"



“Anyone who is into sport management, and if someone who is part of the sporting field dies and the footballers are invited, managers are also supposed to go so I went there as a sport manager”, Fred Nuamah’s reply to the host.

He continued by saying that, the late Christian Atsu hails from his mother’s hometown so there was no way he could miss Christian Atsu’s funeral.



He stated, “The man we are talking about is from my mother’s hometown so it was prudent on my part for me to attend the funeral. Also, I went as someone who knew the man who is leaving us”.



