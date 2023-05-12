'I begged Franck Mbella to stay and help us reach CAF Champions League group stage' - Kotoko CEO

Franck Mbella Etouga

The Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah, has opened up about his earnest pleas to Franck Mbella Etouga, urging him to remain with the club amidst FC Zurich's keen interest.

However, the Cameroonian striker ultimately chose a different path, leading to a significant turn of events in his career.



Amponsah disclosed that FC Zurich had expressed their desire to sign Etouga from Kotoko but with a condition: the deal would materialize during the January transfer window.



Aware of the European club's interest, Amponsah personally approached Etouga and made an impassioned appeal for him to stay and contribute to Kotoko's CAF Champions League campaign.

"I practically begged him because I knew FC Zurich were interested in him but would only sign him in January," Amponsah candidly revealed during his conversation with Oyerepa FM.



"So I was even begging him that if he helps us qualify for the group stages of the Champions League, his stock will rise higher, and by January, a European team will come for you, and I mentioned the name of the team to him."



Mbella ultimately left Kotoko at the end of the season to sign for El Masry in Egypt but health issues meant he couldn't make a mark there yet.