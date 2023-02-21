I believe Christian Atsu is resting in heaven – Fatau Dauda

Christian Atsu

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda has indicated that he strongly believes that the late Christian Atsu is resting in the bosom of the Almighty God in heaven.

Christian Atsu, 31, was confirmed dead on Saturday morning after 12 days of being under the rubble in Turkey following the devastating earthquake on February 6.



On Sunday night, the mortal remains of the adored Black Stars winger arrived in Ghana from Turkey.



Amid the continuous mourning, Christian Atsu’s Black Stars teammate, Fatau Dauda has taken to social media to pray for a peaceful rest for the player.



He notes that his belief is that the late winger is resting in Heaven.



“I believe you are resting in HEAVEN Chris, Rest Well,” Fatau Dauda said in a post on Instagram.



The mortal remains of Christian Atsu arrived in Ghana from Turkey on Sunday, February 19.

The government has since given the assurance that it will ensure the deceased national team hero will be given a befitting burial.



