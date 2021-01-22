I believe things will turn around - King Faisal coach Andy Sinason

King Faisal Head coach, Andy Sinason

Head coach of King Faisal, Andy Sinason believes he can still be successful at the club despite not recording a win since he took over the club.

Sinason, who replaced Serbian trainer Slavisa Bozicic over an unimpressive performance is yet to win a game but according to him, he is confident he can turn things around for the club.



Pressure keeps mounting on the former Bechem United and Elmina Sharks trainer after drawing his last three-game.



Speaking to Kumasi based Angel FM, he said, “I knew I can do the job that is why I accepted to join the club. I’m hoping to turn things around soon”

King Faisal are 16th on the table with 7 points after 9 round of matches.



The ‘Isha Allah’ boys will lock horns with Techiman Eleven Wonders in matchday 10 of the Ghana Premier League.