I believe we will beat Hearts of Oak - Elmina Sharks’ Benjamin Tweneboah

Elmina Sharks forward, Benjamin Tweneboah

Elmina Sharks forward Benjamin Tweneboah is confident of victory against Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

On the basis of recent form, Hearts have the advantage because they thumped leaders Bechem Unitec 6-1 while Sharks suffered a 3-1 defeat at Karela United in the last matchday.



“Our game against Hearts of Oak is a tough match but football has changed, there are no minors in the game anymore. Hearts won their last game against Bechem 6-1 but we lost 3-1 to Karela United at away”



“They may think they are coming to score us at home but because we lost in our last game, the determination is high to get back to winning ways”

“I believe in my teammates and the coach that no matter what happens we will beat Hearts of Oak. They know my capabilities and the team at large so I believe we will pick all the three points come Sunday” he said.



Tweneboah has scored three goals in five games this season.