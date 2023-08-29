I bless America anytime I finish eating, Ghana not worth dying for – Ex-Black Stars legend

Wilberforce Mfum

A former Black Stars legend, Wilberforce Mfum has shared how he credits America for the life he is currently able to afford.

According to the football legend, he is always grateful for defying a military order and moving to the United States to play football looking at the benefits it brought to his life compared to the current state of some of his colleagues who sacrificed to stay in Ghana.



“I always ask myself, if not for America, where would I be today. So even though I am in Ghana, anytime I finish eating, I say God bless America,” he said in an interview.



Wilberforce Mfum during his playing days was noted for his missile shots which earned him the name Mfum ‘atete’ (has tore) a net after he once tore through a goal net with a shot.



In 1967, he defied an order by the then military government of the day and sneaked out of Ghana to ply his club football career in the United States.



According to him, he has never regretted his decision considering the state of some of his colleagues and how they died.



Mfum played for the Ghana Olympic football team at the 1964 Summer Olympics. He also played for the Ghana national football team. In 1963, he scored two goals in the final of the 1963 African Cup of Nations as Ghana took the title.

He was the second leading scorer at the 1968 African Cup of Nations as Ghana finished runner-up.





