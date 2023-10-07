I bought three cars in one day - Kevin-Prince Boateng reveals after joining Tottenham

Kevin-Prince Boateng with one of his cars

Former Ghanaian international Kelvin-Prince Boateng has revealed that, he purchased three cars in one day because he wanted happiness when he moved from German side Hertha BSC to Premiership club Tottenham Hotspur.

Boateng completed a four-year deal worth Tottenham Hotspur in July 2007 for a reported £5.4 million at age 20, but was limited to playing time where he joined Borussia Dortmund in January 2009 for the remainder of the season.



According to Boateng, he was naïve and did not have anyone to control him with regards to how to save and spend his earnings, adding that his wages yearly was around 1.2 million pounds.



Speaking to Vibes with FIVE podcast, Boateng said, “Too much money at that age, I didn’t have someone who took care of me, someone who advised me to listen, put money aside, be careful, do that. I went out and was alone by myself at the age of 20, making a lot of money. I got like 1.2 million a year.”



“I bought three cars in one day because I was in a bad place when I came to London, I did not play a lot and went out all the time. I was trying to buy happiness and that led me to buy three cars in just a day. I bought a Lamborghini Gallardo, a Porsche Spyder and a Hummer H2 and I thought that was happiness but after one week, I was unhappy again", he added.



Kevin-Prince Boateng announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 36 in August 2023, having played for Ghana during the 2010 and 2014 World Cups in South Africa and Brazil respectively.

The Berlin-born played for Ghana in the 2010 and 2014 World Cups held in South Africa and Brazil respectively.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards







LSN/AW