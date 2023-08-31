I bow out of Hearts of Oak with pride and fulfilment - Samuel Inkoom

Samuel Inkoom

Former Ghanaian international, Samuel Inkoom has confirmed his exit from Hearts of Oak after his year stay with the Phobians, in a Tweet on Thursday, August 31.

Inkoom joined Hearts of Oak in April 2022, on a two-year deal after ending his stay with Georgian club, Torpedo Kutaisi in January of the same year.



During his stay with the Phobians, Inkoom played a total of 31 games, scored a goal, and was part of the team that won the President’s Cup in 2022.



Inkoom left Ghana in 2009 after assisting Asante Kotoko to a league title win in the 2007/08 season.



The right-back returned to Ghana after 13 years abroad where he played for 11 clubs in Europe and the United States, including Swiss heavyweights Basel and FC Dnipro of Ukraine.



He was a member of Ghana's squad that won the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Egypt in 2009 before becoming a regular for the Black Stars.

The right-back was a member of the Black Stars squads for the 2010 and 2014 World Cups, which were held in South Africa and Brazil, respectively.



Check the tweet below:





I bow out of the Phobia family with pride and fulfillment, thanks to Torgbe Afede XIV and the Amazing family.Phooobia! Masters.???????????????? ⁦@HeartsOfOakGH⁩ pic.twitter.com/w5xyYynUEb — Samuel Inkoom (@InkoomSamuel) August 31, 2023

LSN/DAG