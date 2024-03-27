I built a house from monies I got from 2008 Africa Cup - Fatau Dauda reveals

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda, has shared with the current crop of players in the Black Stars the myriad of benefits that come with playing for the national team.

In a conversation with the players before he took to the floor to perform his initiation dance on Saturday, March 23, 2024, Fatau Dauda shared some nuggets of wisdom with the players on not just their careers, but life in general.



Fatau Dauda, who is the new goalkeepers’ coach of the team, emphasized the need for prudent investment by the players.



He reminded them of the rather short span of their careers and admonished them to save and plan for lives after their times in the game were over.



Fatau Dauda also encouraged them to show passion and dedication when in the national jersey.



He then disclosed how, as a locally-based player, he managed to get his own house from the monies he got while on national duty.

“Because of the national team, when police officers meet me on the road, they stop, salute and exchange pleasantries with me. Think of this, it’s a very deep thing. When doing something, do it with passion because that’s what will keep you going.



“I went to the 2008 AFCON with Ghana and after that, I was out of the team for so many years. But with what I got from the 2008 AFCON, I managed to build my own house. My father and mother had a house but I realized that it's a family property and I have sisters and brothers so I went to get my own house.



“Going for national assignments was a big motivation for me, so, I kept pushing until November 2012 when I got called up for the qualifier of the 2021 and 2013 AFCONs,” he said.



Fatau Dauda, Otto Addo, Joseph Laumann and John Paintsil, who make up the current technical team of the Black Stars, have been charged with returning the team to its lofty heights.



They, however, had a grim start to their time at the helm as the two games they have played so far in the March 2024 international break saw no victories.

The first of the two matches, which was against the Super Eagles of Nigeria, ended in a 1-2 defeat, while the second one, played on March 26, 2024, ended in a 2-2 draw with Uganda.







EK/AE