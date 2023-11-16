I built my first house with monies from Harry Zarkour and Herbert Mensah - John Paintsil

Former Ghana international, John Paintsil

Former Ghana international, John Paintsil has disclosed that he built his first house with monies given to him by club officials of Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak.

According to the ex-Ghanaian right-back, he became the subject of interest from the two top clubs who were eager to sign him although his desire was to play for Liberty Professionals.



He recalled that a meeting with former Hearts of Oak chairman, Harry Zarkour and Kotoko chairman, Herbert Mensah gave him the opportunity to build his first house as a young budding player in Ghana.



Sharing his experience on how he got his breakthrough as a footballer, Paintsil said, “It was through God that I got to Israel, people kept questioning why I wanted to go there because both Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko wanted me.”



“Herbert Mensah took me to Osu and gave me lots of cash but I said I won’t play. He told me to keep the money thinking that I might change my mind but I had already taken my decision. Harry Zarkour called me and I said the same thing I won't play unless it's Liberty Professionals because that is where my heart is,” he added.

Paintsil who was grateful to the two football administrators hailed them for their generosity despite rejecting their offer.



“They all gave me money and I bought a plot in Tema Community 12, so it's through their money that I was able to build my first house in Community 12 because of how honest I was to them. They gave me their blessings and after 6 months at Liberty I got the chance to travel to Israel,” the ex-Hapoel Tel Aviv player said on the Experience in Life show.



