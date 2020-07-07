Sports News

I built the hotel but I don’t work there - Derek Boateng

Former Black Stars midfielder Derek Boateng has disclosed that he is not involved directly with the daily management of the Mendiata Hotel because his wife is responsible for the management although he owns it.

The player explained that the decision to build the hotel was borne out of the idea to create double streams of income and the occupation of his wife as a Hotel Manager.



“Because of where I got the location in Achimota Golf Course and because my wife is into Hotel Management I said this is a good place to do business and set her up. At least whiles playing football, she’s also managing the hotel so I can bring money in and she can also bring money in. It doesn’t have to be one way and she’s doing well with that,” Derek Boateng said.



The former Fulham player while speaking to Joy Sports noted that he’s more passionate about building a life after football hence the reason he now works as a football scout with the Right To Dream Academy.

The two-time World Cup player said, “Building the hotel everybody thought I was going to work there but that is not my passion. My passion is with football and I cannot stay away from it.”



Narrating how he landed the deal to work as a scout with the international football academy he said, “After my career I met him (Tom Vernon) at the Stadium during a Black Stars game and we exchanged contacts because I lost his…” I called him “when I was ready and I told him this is what I want to do, I want to be a scout.”



As tough as football scouting was he said, “I accepted the challenge because I don’t come from a rich home and Tom Vernon set me up with Right To Dream. I have toured all the regions and it’s been really fun because it made me see things that I thought are not there anymore.”

