I can beat Al Ahly in CAF Champions League - Medeama SC coach Evans Adotey

Medeama SC coach Evans Adotey

Medeama SC coach, Evans Adotey is confident his side can make an impact in the CAF Champions League by beating the likes of Al Ahly and other giants in Africa.

The Yellow and Mauve will represent Ghana in the 2023/24 CAF Champions after winning the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.



Medeama were crowned champions following a resounding 3-0 win over Tamale City on Sunday at Akoon Park.



However, Adotey speaking in an interview is confident his side can beat any giants in the competition.



“Why not? We can also go far in the competition. We can emulate what Ahly and the rest have done in the competition," the former Karela United coach told Asempa FM.

"We are not scared by any of these clubs. It is all about the game plan and commitment of your players.



"So we are not thinking about whether it is Al Ahly or whichever club. We just believe that we can do it,” he added.



Meanwhile, Al Ahly over the weekend defeated Wydad to win a record 11th Champions League title.