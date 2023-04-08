3
I can coach Black Stars, says UEFA B Licence holder Master Richard

Master Richard2 Mikki Osei Berko has claimed that he holds a UEFA B coaching licence

Veteran actor and broadcaster, Mikki Osei Berko, popularly known as Master Richard, has claimed that he holds a UEFA B coaching licence.

According to him, he also learned about coaching under the English Football Association and is, therefore, qualified to manage the Black Stars.

Master Richard made his name through acting before branching into the media industry, where he currently hosts programmes on television and radio.

“I had the opportunity to do some football coaching, and I can proudly say that I am a UEFA B Licence holder in football coaching,” he said on Accra-based Asaase Radio.

“And I know there’s a coach who has come to coach the Black Stars who has the same certification. And I am a member of the English Football Association.”

“I am more than qualified to coach any team, even the Black Stars. For our football to transform we need to get back to our grassroots, that is why our football is failing.”

Hughton has signed a 21-month deal as the head coach of the Black Stars, replacing Otto Addo.

The former Newcastle United and Brighton boss has since been unbeaten in his opening two matches in charge of the Black Stars.

Ghana defeated Angola 1-0 in Kumasi before drawing with the Black Antelopes in Luanda in a double-header 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

