Sports News

I can’t decide my son’s future – Partey’s father

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Jacob Partey, father of Thomas Teye Partey has said that he cannot decide the future of the Black Stars midfielder as he draws interest from several European clubs.

Thomas Partey is believed to be Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta’s number one target as he prioritizes signing a new defensive midfielder for the 2020/21 campaign.



His contract with the La Liga side is set to expire in 2023; however, the club is keen on extending Partey's contract until 2025 which comes with a larger release clause than the current one.



The future of the deputy Black Stars captain with the Spanish side is uncertain at the moment.



Adding his voice to his son’s transfer saga, he has asked the combative midfielder to make a decision that will not jeopardize his career as top European clubs chase him for his services.

"Partey is grown enough, he is the vice-captain for the Black Stars, so I expect him to take the best decision" he told Koforidua based Bryt FM in an interview.



"I know a lot of clubs want to sign him but he should know what is best. He is now my father and i know that his decision will be the best"



"For now i cannot decide for him but i pray God leads him in whatever he does" he said.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.