I can't guarantee Hearts of Oak fans GPL title - Coach Aboubakar Ouattara

Hearts of Oak manager, Aboubakar Ouattara, has stated that he cannot assure fans of the club of winning the 2023/2024 Ghana Premier League title.

The Ivorian said his main focus is getting the players to consistently deliver impressive and expansive football.



Speaking in an interview with Akoma FM, the coach said he does not want to rush the project and thus, taking it a 'step at a time'.



"We are taking things one step at a time, match by match, and are not focused on winning the league. Instead, we are trying to get the guys to play well but I can never guarantee the supporters the league title," he is quoted by Kumasi-based Akoma FM.



Ouattara is yet to taste a defeat and has attributed the run to 'hard work and effective strategy'.



"I have no magic, all I have is hard work and strategy. In our past games, we have consistently looked for opportunities to capitalize on the mistakes made by our opponents."

"A special thank you to the players for accepting the project in good faith, and to the fans who consistently turn out in large numbers to support us.



At the time the former TP Matzembe technical director took over Hearts of Oak, the club had gone five games without a win, losing two in the process.



Since assuming the head coach role, he has led the Phobians to four wins and two draws in six games in the Ghana Premier League.



Hearts of Oak as a result of their unbeaten streak, have moved from the bottom half of the table to 7th with 32 points. They now trail league leaders Samartex by 7 points.



