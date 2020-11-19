I can't play beyond 30 minutes - Kotoko's Fabio Gama

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Fabio Gama Dos Santos

Brazilian midfielder, Fabio Gama Dos Santos has called for patience as he begins his career in the Ghana Premier League with giants Asante Kotoko.

The 28-year-old Brazilian arrived in the country on Monday, November 16, 2020, having joined the Porcupine Warriors on a two-year deal as a free agent.



Fans of Asante Kotoko are hoping that the former Brazilian U-17 player will help change the fortunes of the club in their CAF Champions League and the Ghana Premier League campaign.



But Fabio Gama in an interview has asked for calmness as he is yet to regain full fitness for match days.

"I will train individually for now because I'm not yet 100% fit. But as soon as I get ready, then I will start training with the first team.”



“I can play like 15,20,30 minutes for the club in the meantime. I hope to be fit to help my teammates get a great season,” Fabio Gama told Takoradi-based Connect FM.