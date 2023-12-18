I can’t talk about Richmond Ayi’s recurring mistakes - Hearts of Oak boss Rahim Bashiru

Goalkeeper Richmond Ayi apologizing to fans after the game

Hearts of Oak interim head coach, Abdul Rahim Bashiru, says he can’t talk about the recurring mistakes of goalkeeper Richmond Ayi.

For the second game running, the 26-year-old has committed errors that cost the Phobians points, the latest was gifting Nations FC a 94th-minute equaliser on Saturday at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.



Also, in the game against Asante Kotoko, Ayi committed another error that gave the Porcupine Warriors the lead and ultimately lost 3-2.



Speaking after the 1-1 draw against Nations FC, Abdul Rahim Bashiru disclosed that he is unable to talk about the mistakes of the goalkeeper because he is not in charge of that department.

“I can’t say anything about him. We will go back and I will ask the goalkeepers’ trainer because I am not the one in charge of that department.



“So we will go and talk about it and see the way forward,” he told StarTimes after the game.