I can't trust him again – Paul Dogboe rules out reunion with Isaac Dogboe

from L-R: Paul Dogboe and Isaac Dogboe

Paul Dogboe, the father of former WBO featherweight champion Isaac Dogboe, says he is not getting back to his son and can’t also train him again.

The father and son have not been on the same page for some time, having fallen out about two years ago.



The ex-British soldier and boxing trainer has been discussing the relationship between him and his son. He recently disclosed how he had to borrow monies to fund bouts of his son.



According to him, Isaac remains his son, and he has love for him, but the bond between the duo is over.



“I can’t train him again. He is still my son, and I still love him. But he just broke the bond and trust I have for him”, he told Asempa FM.



“He says he is a Lion, and when the Lions speak, he does it, so all that I expect from him is for him to pay his debts. When you pay your debts, it means you are a man”.



Paul Dogboe disclosed that the last time he heard from his son Isaac was about two years ago, when he received a text asking him to send his account details.

“There was a time he texted me that I should send him my account details so he transfers money into, but I told him I’m very comfortable, but he should just pay his debt, and he gave me a thumbs up he will.”



Isaac Dogboe decided to move on from his father and has since worked with Barry Hunter and Patrice Harris as his trainers.



Dogboe recently fluffed a chance to become a world champion again when he lost to Robeisy Ramirez via a unanimous decision on April 2.



He was dominated by his Cuban opponent and couldn’t recover from a shaky start, with the judges scoring the bout 117-110, 118-109, and 119-108, all in favour of Ramirez.



The defeat saw Dogboe miss out on the WBO Featherweight title and marked his third defeat in the last five years.



