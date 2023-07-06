0
I can’t wait to get started - Kwadwo Opoku after joining CF Montreal

Kwadwopoku32 Ghanaian player, Kwadwo Opoku

Thu, 6 Jul 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Kwadwo Opoku has reacted to his move from Los Angeles FC to CF Montreal.

The American Major League Soccer club yesterday confirmed the acquisition of the talented youngster.

“CF Montreal announced on Wednesday that it has acquired forward Kwadwo “Mahala” Opoku from LAFC for a general allocation amount of $1,650,000 in 2023 and a general allocation amount $100,000 in 2024. The Club also acquired a general allocation amount of $100,000 in 2024 from the LAFC in return for an international spot in 2023,” CF Montreal said in an official communique.

In a video shared by CF Montreal on Twitter, a delighted Kwadwo Opoku said he cannot wait to get started at the new club.

“This is Opoku and I’m really excited to get started. See you guys soon stay blessed,” the Ghanaian attacker shared.

