'I can't wait to get started' - Kwasi Okyere Wriedt after Osnabrück move

Kwasi Okyere Wriedt 1324e5685 Ghanaian striker Kwasi Okyere Wriedt

Sat, 24 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian striker Kwasi Okyere Wriedt has expressed his enthusiasm after completing a loan move to German Bundesliga 2 side, VfL Osnabrück.

The 28-year-old, who joins from Holstein Kiel, is eager to make a positive impact on his return to the club.

Wriedt previously had a successful spell with VfL Osnabrück during the 2016/17 season and is determined to contribute to the team's success following their promotion to the 2.

"I can't wait to step onto the field in front of the fans at the Brücke again. I want to give my all for the team and help them with my experience after the promotion to the 2. Bundesliga, not only with goals but also in other aspects," Wriedt stated.

During the recently concluded 2022/23 season, Wriedt made 23 appearances for Holstein Kiel, managing to score three goals and provide one assist.

However, the striker is determined to significantly improve his contributions at VfL Osnabrück and aims to have a more successful campaign.

