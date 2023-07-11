I can’t wait to get started with Fenerbahçe – Alexander Djiku on loan move

Alexander Djiku

Ghana international, Alexander Djiku has indicated that he is eager to get started at his new club Fenerbahçe SK.

The Black Stars centre-back signed for the Turkish Super Lig outfit on Friday after passing a mandatory medical examination.



Speaking after his unveiling, Alexander Djiku said he is proud he has become a Fenerbahçe SK player.



According to him, he will work hard to give his all to the top club in Turkey when the new season commences.



“Very proud to be joining Fenerbahçe, an institution in Turkish and European football I can't wait to start the adventure with my new team-mates so that I can enjoy a great season and give my all for this great club and its exceptional fans,” Alexander Djiku said in a post on Twitter.



Alexander Djiku has joined Fenerbahçe SK as a free agent after ending his stay at Racing Strasbourg in France.

In the last few years, he played at a top level and established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the French Ligue 1.



