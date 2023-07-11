1
Menu
Sports

I can’t wait to get started with Fenerbahçe – Alexander Djiku on loan move

Alexander Djiku 456 Alexander Djiku

Tue, 11 Jul 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Alexander Djiku has indicated that he is eager to get started at his new club Fenerbahçe SK.

The Black Stars centre-back signed for the Turkish Super Lig outfit on Friday after passing a mandatory medical examination.

Speaking after his unveiling, Alexander Djiku said he is proud he has become a Fenerbahçe SK player.

According to him, he will work hard to give his all to the top club in Turkey when the new season commences.

“Very proud to be joining Fenerbahçe, an institution in Turkish and European football I can't wait to start the adventure with my new team-mates so that I can enjoy a great season and give my all for this great club and its exceptional fans,” Alexander Djiku said in a post on Twitter.

Alexander Djiku has joined Fenerbahçe SK as a free agent after ending his stay at Racing Strasbourg in France.

In the last few years, he played at a top level and established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the French Ligue 1.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Former Bank of Ghana Deputy Governor Millison Narh dies in U.S
GH¢600,000 was to be given to voters in Assin North - NPP Chairman confesses
Fight corruption just like how you accepted anti-gay bill - MPs told
Mahama running mate: I'm not interested' - Sam Jonah says
Nana Yaa Brefo blasts Alan, Bawumia over campaign promises
Watch Otumufuo dance, lead dirge to mourn his nephew
24-year-old Ghanaian shoots two family members in US
Sam George raises alarm over GRA contract awarded to delisted UK company
Two nurses being investigated for allowing a patient to die over momo payment
Pastor who had an affair with wife of Oyerepa FM worker exposed
Related Articles: