I can't wait to learn the Fante language - Ebusua Dwarf's Morishita

Japanese international Jindo Moritisha

Japanese international, Jindo Morishita is excited to have joined Ghana Premier League side, Ebusua Dwarfs.

Morishita became the first Japanese to sign for a Ghana Premier League side after completing his move to the Cape Coast-based club on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.



Speaking to the club's media channel, he stated that he is happy to have joined the GPL and is eager to learn the Fante language to be able to settle well in Cape Coast.

“I am very much excited to play in one of the best leagues in Africa and I was very happy to hear that the Ghana U-20 team won the Africa U-20 and I’m very much excited to play football with these talented players and challenge myself."



“I hope to pick up more Fante; for now I can speak ‘nkrakra nkrakra’ (very little) but I will try to pick up. Medaase papaapa (thank you very much)”, he concluded.