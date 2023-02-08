0
Menu
Sports

I can’t wait to mark my debut for FC Zurich - Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh 8998894.jfif Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

Wed, 8 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has officially started his FC Zurich stint today, February 8, 2023.

The talented attacker signed a deal with the Swiss Super League side before the commencement of the 2022 CAF Championship of Africa Nations (CHAN) tournament.

After several weeks of waiting, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has finally had his first training sessions with teammates of FC Zurich.

Speaking in a short video to send a message to fans of his new club, the former Ghana U20 captain said he is delighted he has now started his spell with the Swiss club.

According to him, he now cannot wait to play his first match for FC Zurich.

"Hi fans I am here happy to have my first training session with my teammates it went well. Can't wait for my debut," Daniel Afriyie Barnieh said.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why Ablakwa rejected court documents in viral video - Kusi Boateng explains
West Hills Mall incident: Police reveals cause of death
NDC reshuffle: Haruna Iddrisu takes over Collins Dauda’s front seat
Ibrahim Mahama to pay for treatment, education of former NSMQ genius
K. T. Hammond appointed trade minister, Bryan Acheampong to agric ministry
'Drunk' Ofori-Atta has messed up the economy – Amoako Baah
Ghanaian student in Turkey shares earthquake experience
'Be ready to kill for power' comment: Police mount search for NDC official
Christian Atsu pulled out of rubble alive - Club manager
Brainy but needy orphan gets sponsorship to study pharmacy at KNUST
Related Articles: