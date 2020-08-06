Sports News

I can’t wait to start a game for Hearts of Oak - Danjuma Ademola Kuti

Accra Hearts of Oak striker, Danjuma Ademola Kuti, has expressed his readiness to start playing for his new club as he continues with his home workout sessions designed by the team’s technical handlers.

The 22-year-old center-forward, who signed a two-year deal with the Phobians in May this year is yet to join his teammates due to the closure of the borders to control the spread of Coronavirus.



Speaking to Hearts media, the Nigerian youth star revealed his eagerness to join his new team in Ghana and help them win trophies, something they’ve not been able to do in the past ten years.



“I want football to return in Ghana and I am preparing well to play for Hearts of Oak and help the team win laurels as I seek to repay the trust the club has shown in me”, Kuti said.

“It’s not easy in this COVID-19 pandemic, but I am trying to manage the situation; I have been at home for a while and I can tell you it’s not easy to stay out of football”, the eager former Punjab striker added.



“I can’t wait to come back to start the game, join my new teammates in playing matches, and helping the team win on the pitch for the fans to be happy.”



“The Hearts of Oak family are very nice and wonderful people and, I want to return to Ghana as soon as possible to help the team and show off why they have signed me,” he concluded.

