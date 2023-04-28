0
I can win the league with Hearts of Oak - Dong Bortey eyes coaching job

Dong Bortey Hearts of Oak legend, Bernard Dong Bortey

Fri, 28 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Accra Hearts of Oak legend, Bernard Dong Bortey has expressed desire to manage the club as believes that he has what it takes to lead them to glory.

Speaking in an interview with Max FM on Thursday, Dong Bortey confidently stated that he could improve the team's performance.

"Nobody should doubt my ability to coach Hearts of Oak," Dong Bortey said.

"If I am given the chance to coach Hearts of Oak, I will win the league," he said.

However, when asked about the team's current performance in the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League, the Under-14 development coach of Hearts declined to comment.

Hearts of Oak suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of newcomers Tamale City on Wednesday at the Aliu Mahama Stadium, leaving them in sixth place on the league table with just six games remaining and 42 points.

Despite the team's poor performance, Dong Bortey remains optimistic about the club's chances in the title race.

Dong Bortey, who was a prolific scorer during his playing days, has been working as a coach with the club's Under-14 team.

He is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of Hearts of Oak, having won numerous titles and accolades.

JNA/KPE

