I convinced CK Akonnor’s parents with 3 roofing sheets to join Young Hearts - Natus

Black Stars coach, CK Akonnor

Ignatius Natus Hanyabue, the founder of colt’s club Young Hearts has disclosed to Happy Sports that he was able to convince the parents of ex-Ghana International and now Black Stars coach Charles AKonnor with three roofing sheets before signing him onto his colt’s team.

Natus as he is popularly known has been nurturing young footballers all his life in Tema.



According to him, he has developed lot of talents including Charles Kwabla Akonnor, Ishmael Addo, Anthony Obodai, Titus Glover, Ablardey Kumah and a host of others who have all played at the highest level.



Speaking in an interview on Happy Sports with Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on Happy 98.9FM, he spoke about how signed the former Black Stars captain from Harbour City another clots club and before he left for Okwahu United.



“I discovered Charles Kwabla Akonnor and he played for my club Young Hearts. I had to send three roofing sheets to his parents in Nungua in order to convince them to hand him over to me”.

Natus, as he is popularly known, said he hasn’t seen or heard from CK Akonnor ever since then.



CK Akonnor in his career played and captained German Bundesliga side Wolfsburg and the Black Stars.



Natus currently 85-years-old is struggling to make ends meet after all his dedication to football by developing young players from Tema and Ashiaman.

