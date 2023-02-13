0
Menu
Sports

I could have done better – Kamaldeen Sulemana reflects on his performance against Wolves

Dinho Kamaldeen.jpeg Black Stars winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana

Mon, 13 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana believes he could have done more to help Southampton in their 2-1 home defeat to Wolves in the Premier League.

The 20-year-old winger made his full debut at the Saint Mary's Stadium after joining Southampton from French League One side Stade Rennes in a €24 million deal.

Though he was hailed and praised by many as the best Southampton player in the week 22 game against Wolves, the winger believes could have done better.

"It’s a good start but I could have done better with the finishing as well. I put myself in so many situations where I should have at least hit the target."

"I think I did decent but that’s not my best game. I hope to bring more to the team and cause more problems for the opponents,” Kamaldeen Sulemana said after the game.

The Black Stars winger lasted the entire duration of the game as his side lost 2-1 leading to the sacking of Nathan Jones who took over from Raph Hasenhuttl before the 2022 FIFA World Cup break in November.

Watch the latest episode of Sports Check on GhanaWeb TV







Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘FixTheCountry’ originator speaks on why he failed to join protesters
Ibrahim Mahama to fly former NSMQ genius to South Africa for treatment
How police officers disguise as prostitutes to help arrest criminals
Afari-Gyan advises political parties
How Haruna Iddrisu sat at two places during one parliamentary sitting
Thermal cameras prove people alive under rubble at site of Atsu's residence
‘I will beat Sammy Gyamfi in an open fight’ – NPP's Jennifer Queen
Turkey earthquake: Atsu’s teammate keeps hope alive
Channel your funds into agric, education, health - Igbo king in Ghana to drug traffickers
Time for Akufo-Addo to honour ‘pledge’ to sack Ofori-Atta - Appiah-Kubi
Related Articles: