I couldn't say no to Berlusconi and Galliani – KP Boateng

Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng

Ghana international, Kevin-Prince Boateng has admitted that Paolo Berlusconi and Adriano Galliani were influential in his decision to sign for Italian second-tier side AC Monza.

The Ghanaian attacker signed a one-year deal, with an option to extend for another year. He was officially unveiled on Wednesday, September, 30.



"I couldn't say no to Berlusconi and Galliani,” Boateng said at his unveiling.



Boateng worked with the two during his time at AC Milan.

He had two spells with Italian giants AC Milan and one of such was under Monza chairman Adriano Galliani and Paolo Berlusconi, who served as the Milan vice-chairman in 2013.



Monza is Boateng's 13th club since turning professional in 2007. He previously featured for top clubs such as Barcelona, AC Milan, Tottenham Hotspur and Dortmund.