'I count myself lucky' - Antoine Semenyo on late goal in Ghana's win over Angola

AFC Bournemouth striker, Antoine Semenyo, believes he is lucky to have scored the Black Stars' only goal in the game against Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Ghana left it late to beat the Angolans after Antoine Semenyo's chance upon a loose ball in the box after a scramble to clear the ball and unleashed a powerful shot with his left foot which landed at the back of the net.



According to Semenyo, he counts himself lucky because the ball just rolled towards himself during the scramble in the box and he is happy to have made it count in favoour of the Black Stars.



The goal was Antoine Semenyo's second in the Black Stars jersey since making his debut for the Black Stars in 2022 under former coach Otto Addo.



Antoine Semenyo's first goal for Ghana came in the pre-FIFA World Cup friendly game against Switzerland in November 2022 and he is hoping to score a lot of goals for the Black Stars.



The Black Stars after beating Angola 1-0 are now on top of the Group E table with 7 points ahead of the return leg in Luanda on Monday, March 27, 2023.



