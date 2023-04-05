4
Menu
Sports

I'd be happy to see you win Premier League title with Arsenal - Nana Aba tells Thomas Partey

Nana Aba Partey Nana Aba Anamoah and Thomas Partey

Wed, 5 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey was asked by TV personality Nana Aba Anamoah if he believes that Arsenal will win the Premier League this season.

Thomas Partey, who was very modest with his answer, remained tight-lipped over Arsenal’s chances of winning the Premier League this season.

With less than 10 matches to end the season, the Gunners are on top of the Premier League table with 72 points, eight points adrift of second-placed Manchester City.

Despite the points differences and the level of consistency Arsenal has shown in their last five matches, Partey believes the team is putting in their best effort at the moment.

In his conversation with Nana Aba Anamoah, the Black Stars player claimed that the Gunners are only doing their best this season.

“Your team is on fire, are you winning the league?” Nana Aba Anamoah in the conversation asked, but Partey responded, saying, “We thank God; we are trying."

The two burst into laughter when Nana Aba said she would be happy to see him lift the Premier League trophy with Arsenal.

Thomas Partey has been instrumental in Arsenal’s quest to win the Premier League title, having contributed to many of the team's wins in matches.

Watch video below



JNA/OGB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Related Articles: