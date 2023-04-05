I'd be happy to see you win Premier League title with Arsenal - Nana Aba tells Thomas Partey

Nana Aba Anamoah and Thomas Partey

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey was asked by TV personality Nana Aba Anamoah if he believes that Arsenal will win the Premier League this season.

Thomas Partey, who was very modest with his answer, remained tight-lipped over Arsenal’s chances of winning the Premier League this season.



With less than 10 matches to end the season, the Gunners are on top of the Premier League table with 72 points, eight points adrift of second-placed Manchester City.



Despite the points differences and the level of consistency Arsenal has shown in their last five matches, Partey believes the team is putting in their best effort at the moment.



In his conversation with Nana Aba Anamoah, the Black Stars player claimed that the Gunners are only doing their best this season.



“Your team is on fire, are you winning the league?” Nana Aba Anamoah in the conversation asked, but Partey responded, saying, “We thank God; we are trying."



The two burst into laughter when Nana Aba said she would be happy to see him lift the Premier League trophy with Arsenal.

Thomas Partey has been instrumental in Arsenal’s quest to win the Premier League title, having contributed to many of the team's wins in matches.



