‘I’d love to see Lampard back in the dugout as soon as possible’ – Michael Essien

Former Chelsea coach Frank Lampard

Former Black Stars midfielder, Michael Essien is hoping to see former teammate Frank Lampard back in the dugout as soon as possible after being dismissed as Chelsea manager.

Essien and Lampard played together to immense success at Stamford Bridge, winning Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup titles with the Blues.



Lampard, who started the season with the Blues was shown the exit door in January following an unimpressive performance.



Despite admitting that Lampard's managerial job came as a surprise to him, he is clamoring for his return to the dugout as soon as possible.



"I know Frank very well, and mentally he’s a very strong person,’ Essien told Ladbrokes ‘I’d love to see him back in a dugout again as soon as possible, but I have to say it did take me by surprise when he stepped into management."

"Working with him and playing alongside him for so many years, and spending time with him in the dressing room, I didn’t know he was thinking of becoming a manager. He’s quite a quiet person, very friendly but quiet. So it took me by surprise, but then again his understanding of the game is second to none."



"Coaching is totally different from being a player. To do it, you have to really love everything about the game and put 110% into it, and it’s what the likes of Lampard have been doing. ‘He knows the game inside out and it’s such a great achievement for him to have managed a club like Chelsea so early into his managerial career."



