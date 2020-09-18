I decided to stay in England to prove my critics wrong - Jordan Ayew

Black Stars striker, Jordan Ayew

Black Stars striker, Jordan Ayew has said that he was determined to prove his critics wrong after failing to impress in his first season in the English Premier League.

The Ghana international joined Aston Villa from French Ligue 1 side, Lorient for a fee of £8 million in 2015.



Jordan endured a torrid season with Villa and were relegated at the end of the 2015–16 season, winning only 17 points, but Jordan did end the season as their top scorer after scoring seven goals.



He joined Swansea City the following season but suffered relegation with the Swans also. Jordan joined Crystal Palace on loan ahead of the 2018/19 season.



The striker scored just a goal for the club but the club signed him on permanent basis.



Jordan Ayew at the end of the 2019/20 season scored 9 goals and won top three awards at the club including the club’s best player of the season.

Speaking in an interview with the Daily Mail, Ayew hinted that: "I never gave up,' he says. 'People around me were saying, 'Go back to France', but I wanted to prove myself.”



"My mother has done a good job because she has kept me and my brothers very close."



"She told us that if we have a problem with each other, we should solve it in the next five minutes. Those are the little things that have made us very close."



"As a family we are all over the place — I'm in London, Andre is in Wales, my brother is in Gibraltar, but we always speak to each other."



"I try to speak to him as much as I can, maybe nine times a week."

"But dad can be very hard. Sometimes things were easy for him and he thinks they should be easy for me."



"He is very critical of us but in a good way. He's a perfectionist and tries to make sure we are at it every day."



"But he supports all our teams. So dad is a Crystal Palace supporter now."

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.