I declined GFA’s invitation to attend the launch of the Ghana football DNA - Oti Akenteng

Former Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Francis Oti Akenteng, says has revealed he turned down an invitation from the GFA to attend the launch of the Ghana Football Philosophy (DNA).

He explains that he declined the invitation because he didn’t play a part in the documentation of the philosophy despite his experience.



The GFA launched the philosophy weeks ago with hopes that it will define how Ghana plays football at all levels.



“I was even invited for the launch of the football DNA but I didn’t attend the event because I didn’t contribute to it despite the experienced, I have gathered. If they [GFA] need me, I won’t decline the opportunity to serve Ghana football again,” he told Takoradi-based WestGold Radio.

The 68-year-old served the GFA in different capacities dating back to 2006 when he was first appointed by the Confederation of African Football as Head of the Technical Unit of the GFA.



The former Olympic athlete was later elevated to FIFA level in 2009 as GFA Technical Director and Head of the Technical Centre, Ghanaman Centre of Excellence, Prampram but left the position in March 2020 following the expiration of his contract.