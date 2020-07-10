Sports News

I depend on Kotoko and Hearts of Oak to survive - Alhaji Grunsah

Bankroller of Kumasi King Faisal Alhaji Abdul Karim Gruzah

Owner and bankroller of Kumasi King Faisal, Alhaji Grunsah has said he depends on Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak for gate proceeds to survive.

He made these comments during an interview with Kumasi based Kessben FM.



According to him, no one should run Asante Kotoko or Accra Hearts of Oak and incur debt.



He argued that Kotoko has one the largest fan base in African and needs to ride on that to make good fortunes for the Club.



“No one should ever run Kotoko at a loss," he said.



"I plan my season on Kotoko and Hearts of Oak fixtures because the money I always get from the two clubs after my home games is enough to do something tangible.

“I’m always amazed when I hear that people handle Kotoko and run into several losses. Kotoko is a big club in the entire African football club rankings and I will be a billionaire in 3 months if given Kotoko to run," he added.



The outspoken administrator further backed his position that Kotoko has huge followers that many clubs in Africa can’t boast of.



“Otumfuo has appointed board members who are very successful and rich to run the club for him.



"So in what sense should anyone be bankrupt running Kotoko?”, Alhaji quizzed.

