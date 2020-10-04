I deserve Black Stars call-up - Razak Abalora to critics

Former Azam FC goalkeeper Razak Abalora

Former Azam FC goalkeeper Razak Abalora says he merits his call up into the national team despite being unattached.

The shot stopper is currently without a club after ending his three year spell with Tanzanian side Azam FC.



Despite being a free agent he was named in Black Stars squad for the upcoming friendly match against Mali in October in Turkey.



This have generated a heated argument among the Ghanaian populace.

But in an interview with Adom TV, the former WAFA goalkeeper defended his call up.



"In the last call up for South Africa and Sao Tome game, i was invited and during that period C.K Akonnor was the assistant coach to Kwesi Appiah. So i think he saw my abilities and qualities"



"So if he has called me i think he knows what i can offer to the country as a goalkeeper. Though i'm without a club but i'm not rusty. Soon, people will know where i am going" he said.