'I deserved the Coach of the month award' – Vladislav Viric

Vladislav Viric, Dreams FC gaffer

The Ghana Football Association on Monday named Dreams FC gaffer Vladislav Viric as the coach of the month of February in the Ghana Premier League and the Serb insists he deserved it.

After a stupendous performance with Dreams FC, Viric pipped Samuel Boadu of Hearts of Oak, who was nominated due to his performance with Medeama SC, to the award.



Several commentaries have filled the media space with a section of the media objecting that he did not deserve it.



But the former Vision FC manager believes he deserved the award following his performance with the Still Believe lads.



“I was confident that I’ll win because I deserved the award,” he told footballmadeinghana.com



“Honestly I deserved the award because I scored more goals.

“I respect the coach from Medeama (Boadu) because we all won the same number of games, had the same draws and defeats.



“Bu I scored more goals and he scored less,” he added.



The Serbian gaffer, nevertheless, disclosed that if he had lost the award, he wouldn’t have bothered because his focus is more on his club than the award.



“But honestly, if I had not won it, it wouldn’t have been a problem for me at all because I think about the future much more than this award. I want my team to be the best,” noted.



Viric won three games with Dreams FC, lost one and drew one, and scored 13 goals and conceded 4.