I did not reach my full potential as a player – Ransford Osei

Former Ghana U-20 star, Ransford Osei

Former Ghana U-20 star Ransford Osei has blamed injuries for his early retirement from football, saying he did not reach his full potential.

The former Black Satellite forward became one of the youngest players to quit the game after unexpectedly announcing his retirement from professional football at age 30.



Osei, a member of the 2009 squad that won the FIFA U-20 World Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations last played actively in 2018 during a short spell with Lithuanian outfit FK Palanga.



In an interview, he indicated he was unable to reach his peak during his heydays and has therefore attributed it to persistent injuries he encountered.



“That is how the world is because some of my colleagues are still playing, even some are older than me but they are still playing”

“When I reached some part in my career I was struggling and I didn’t know where the consequences was coming from. I was struggling to go where I wanted to go in my career”



“I realized I was declining starting from 2012 when I was playing for Spanish club Granada. There are a lot of things in football and injuries became a worry to me”



Ransford Osei featured for Asante Kotoko, Kessben FC now Medeama, and Berekum Chelsea.



He also had stints with FC Twente and Granada abroad.