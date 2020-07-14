Sports News

I did not return to Ghana to revive my career – Abednego Tetteh

Accra Hearts of Oak S.C striker Abednego Tetteh

Accra Hearts of Oak striker, Abednego Tetteh has said he did not join the Phobians to relaunch his career as purported be by a section of the Ghanaian populace.

According to him, returning to play in the Ghana Premier League is not basically on career relaunching but rather to help raise the standards of the domestic league.



Tetteh signed a 3- three year deal with the Phobians following the arrival of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) in May.



The 29-year old returned to the country after spells abroad but is yet to make his debut for the Phobians due to the cancellation of the 2019/2020 season by the Ghana Football Association.



He previously played for Sudanese sides Al Hilal Omdurman and Al Hilal El Obeid before spells in India with Real Kashmir and Trau.

In an interview, he indicated that he said, “After ending my stint abroad I decided to come back home. Other players may decide to stay. We don’t come to the country to relaunch our career because it is the same football that goes on here”



“We play proper football in Ghana, so we normally come to play football but not to relaunch our careers. It is the same Ghanaians that claim the league lack quality players and if we decide to come back you will hear people saying we are coming to do relaunching”



“I think such claims have prevented most of the players to return to the country,” he told Nzema FM.

