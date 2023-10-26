I didn't get a dime after composing a song for Black Stars - Patience Nyarko

Ghanaian gospel musician, Patience Nyarko, has stated that she did not earn a dime after composing a song for the Black Stars.

Speaking with Angel TV, she asserted that she funded all the expenses that came with the promotion of the song and shooting a video.



She revealed that neither did the Ghana Football Association nor the players she mentioned in the song contacted her after the song became a hit.



"I didn't get anything. I funded everything. I shot the video, production, and everything and also did the promotion."



"This time I'm not into it like in the past. For someone to go to the studio and record a song to support me, it tells you that I was into it. But this time, it's not like that."



Patience Nayarko released the song titled 'Seyiaa' in June 2014 ahead of the 2024 FIFA World Cup.

During the tournament, Ghana exited the group stage after failing to win a game and recording just a point to finish bottom of the table.







EE/KPE



