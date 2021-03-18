I didn't say I will use one month to build stadium for Kotoko - Ali Maradona

Former Asante Kotoko management member Ali Maradona

Former Asante Kotoko management member Ali Maradona says quotes suggesting that he will use one month to build a stadium for the club were mistranslated.

Last month, Maradona granted an interview to with Ashh FM, announcing his vision if appointed CEO of the club.



He intends to name the edifice, the Otumfuo Sports Stadium, after the club's life patron and owner Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



''How long will the construction of the foundation for a stadium take ? So saying I will use one month to build a stadium is an exaggeration by whoever translated,'' the Canada-based told GHANASoccernet.com.

I think the one who did the translation of my interview which was in Twi to English did not help matters.



''Nonetheless, I have served the club for 25 years, under different CEOs and in different capacities. Now I feel I am mature to take up the mantle as Chief Executive.



''With the right connections I have, I am confident of building a befitting stadium for Kotoko.''