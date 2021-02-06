I didn't think twice about Cagliari move - Kwadwo Asamoah

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has indicated that he didn’t think twice before signing Cagliari contract.

The former Juve and Udinese player moved to the Sardegna Arena as a free agent on the deadline day.



Before joining the Sardinians, Asamoah had been linked with a move to Turkish giants Galatasaray.



The versatile wing-back says joining the Islanders was an easy choice as he didn’t think deep about it.



“I am feeling well, I’ve been training alone over the last three months, but I am ready even if I miss games,” the Ghana international said at his unveiling press conference.

“I thought I could move abroad, but when Cagliari called me, I didn’t think twice about it," the 32-year-old revealed.



“I want to thank those who gave me the possibility to move to this club. I know the team is not going through a nice moment, but there are strong footballers and a good coach. I hope things will get better."



He left Inter Milan last summer with a year left on his contract.