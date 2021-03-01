I didn’t want to be slapped twice - Karim Zito on Gambia win

Ghana U-20 coach Karim Zito

Ghana U-20 coach Karim Zito has said that he didn’t want to be slapped twice having lost to the Gambia in the final group fixture.

The Black Satellite reached the final of the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations as they beat Gambia 1-0 in the first semifinal game played at the Olympic Stadium on Monday.



It was a sweet victory for the Ghana U20 team as they avenged that 2-1 defeat against same opponents in their final group game.



Precious Boah, the Dreams FC marksman broke the deadlock with a direct free kick in the 33rd minute which subsequently earn the country the qualification.



It was the third goal of the tournament for the Dreams FC striker, who currently leads the goal king chart.

Speaking at the post-match conference, he said, “In all coaching is putting your thinking into action, now, I studied them and revisited the match they played against us then I saw that we give them enough space to operate because they are full of techniques that is the number, 14, 20, 10, 8 and 12.”



He continued that, “We tried something called tracking and getting free, track them, get free and play so denied them space for them to operate but you denied them the whole 90 minutes but where it matters were able to make case."



“So that is what I saw and we planned against that. Psychologically, the attitude was different and we were more determined to win than Gambia even though they are here to win but because of the previous results I didn’t want them to slap me twice” he said.