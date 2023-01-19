0
I didn't want to leave Kotoko - Kwame Poku opens up move to USM Algers

Kwame Poku Asante Kotoko 768x574 Former Asante Kotoko striker, Kwame Poku

Thu, 19 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars striker, Kwame Poku has revealed that he was initially reluctant to leave Asante Kotoko when Algerian league giants, USM Algers made an offer.

According to him, he was willing to stay and help Asante Kotoko who were leading the league table at the time to win the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.

However, he stated that some of his teammates and certain elements within the rank and file of Asante Kotoko convinced him to accept the juicy offer the Algerians brought.

"I didn't want to leave Kotoko when the offer came because I was in form and we were on top of the league so I wanted to stay and win the league.

"But some people within the team convinced me to leave and accept the offer. Some of my teammates also told me to accept the offer and go because I can always return to Asante Kotoko but I have to go and make money," Kwame Poku said in an interview with Angel FM.

USM Alger paid $300,000 for the services of the Black Stars striker in 2021 at a time the Kumasi-based side were reportedly in a financial crisis.

Kwame Poku scored 7 goals for Asante Kotoko in the first half of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League before leaving for Algeria.

