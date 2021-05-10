I disagree with Alhaji Grusah – Neil Armstrong backs CK Akonnor to win AFCON with Ghana

Former Hearts of Oak managing director, Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe

Former Hearts of Oak managing director, Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe has noted that he disagrees with Alhaji Grusah’s claim that Coach CK Akonnor cannot guide Ghana to win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy.

According to the King Faisal owner, Ghana can win the continental trophy but not with the current gaffer.



“I’m a Ghanaian, I can’t support Burkina Faso or any other country than Ghana but this coach has nothing better to lead our team for the trophy.



“I believe we can win the trophy but not with this coach, Ghana needs a white coach because football is managed by a critical thinking person and I know you understand me well,” Alhaji Grusah told Kumasi FM.



Being engaged in an interview on Class FM, Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe has opposed the claims of the King Faisal bankroller.



The former Hearts of Oak managing director believes that with support for the team, the Black Stars under Coach CK Akonnor will be able to win an AFCON trophy.

“I disagree with Alhaji Grusah. Respectfully he is a mentor. Having said that you need to see the context in which he was speaking from. I haven’t monitored fully his justification for saying that we need to replace CK Akonnor.



“In terms of what I know about CK Akonnor, his background, his pedigree, his level of exposure and his application to his tasks, if he gets the support from especially the playing body and the leadership of the playing body and utilizes his backroom staff, I don’t see why he cannot go on to lead us to win the Cup of African nations,” Neil Armstrong shared.



Following Ghana’s qualification to next year’s AFCON in Cameroon, Coach Akonnor will be expected to use the upcoming World Cup qualifiers to settle on his final squad for the tournament.



