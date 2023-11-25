I do not like Pep Guardiola but I admire his philosophy - Dreams FC coach Karim Zito

Dreams FC head coach, Abdul Karim Zito

Dreams FC head coach, Abdul Karim Zito, has revealed his admiration for Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola but insists he does not like him as a “person”.

The Spaniard has been described as the best manager after steering City to win the treble last season to equal Sir. Alex Ferguson's success in 1999.



"The person I admire in coaching is Pep Guardiola, but I don’t like him, but I like his philosophy, because of where I started my career as a developer," Zito told TV3's GPL Express.



"When you talk about coaches in the world, Pep is my coach like, in terms of philosophy, but I don’t like him maybe because I am Real Madrid, I was a Barcelona fan but then Ronaldo left and when he joined Real Madrid I moved there," he added.

Abdul Karim Zito is regarded as one the finest brains in Ghana football, having led Ghana’s U-20 team to the AFCON success in Mauritania in 2021.



Meanwhile, Dreams FC will take on Club Africain from Tunisia on Saturday at the Stade Hammadi Agrebi, in Tunis in the first group game of the 2023/24 CAF Confederations Cup.



The Ghana Premier League side will later take on Nigerian side Rivers United & Academica do Lobito of Angola in the other two group games.