I don't have money for food and my rent is up - Ghanaian striker in Zimbabwe cries

Ghanaian striker Dela Akorli has cried out about the financial struggles he is currently going through at his Zimbabwean club Bulawayo Chiefs.

The striker has not been paid by the Zimbabwean side since June 2022 and has been crying about struggling to survive.



Akorli, 19, is contracted to the club till 31st December 2022 but he is struggling to even get money for flight tickets back home to Ghana as his club's financial woes deepen.



The player in an interview with soccer24.co.zw, that he is struggling to afford food, and also his rent has expired, and has been perching with a colleague.



“Since I signed for the club, they have not given me my signing-on fee and they are owing me 5 months' salary,” Akorli told Soccer24.



“Since we finished the league, I had no money on me, to even buy food or data bundle. I have no entertainment at home it has been very tough for me.



“I couldn’t watch the World Cup that took place recently. Life has been very tough for me,” he added.

The player says that he has contacted the Zimbabwean Player Union to help to him get his money in order to return to Ghana.



“I want to go back home because the stress that I have gone through this season with this club (Chiefs) is too much for me,” said Arkoli.



He urged the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) to carefully vet all individuals who want to own football clubs in the country, so that the dignity of players is not lost.



“I’m calling on ZIFA to make sure football is being run by proper football people who respect players,” he said.



“Club owners and executives should treat players well because this job of ours needs a sound mind to be able to perform on the field of play,” added Arkoli.



