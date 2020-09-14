Sports News

I don't know how Kotoko will compete in Africa - Malik Jabir

Asante Kotoko legend and former coach Malik Jabir

Asante Kotoko legend and former coach Malik Jabir says the club's hierarchy should reconsider the decision to play in the CAF Champions League this season.

The club will represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League as a result of the cancellation of the 2019/2020 league season due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Since they represented Ghana in the last CAF Champions league they have been chosen to do same.



Malik Jabir says the decision to participate in the CAF Champions League is a waste of time since there has been no competition in Ghana.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi based OTEC FM, Jabir urged the club's board to reconsider partaking in Africa.



“I hope they (the board) think about it before taking this decision. I don't know how Kotoko will feel about participating in this year's Africa competition because we've not played a competitive league in Ghana for the past three (3) years”, he said.



“It's okay if their motive is to go and try than to win the cup. We must prepare well for it, if not then we should forget” he added.

