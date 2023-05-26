I don't know whether elections are coming on this year - GFA president Kurt Okraku

Kurt Okraku, GFA president

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku has disclosed that he is not thinking about re-election.

After serving more than three years in office, Kurt Okraku’s reign could come to an end in five months’ time if his mandate is not renewed.



In October, the football community is expected to go to Congress to hold its presidential election.



Speaking to SuperSport in an interview, Kurt Okraku said he is not aware there is an upcoming election.



He insists that he will only seek re-election if it’s the will of the people when his mandate expires.

“I don’t know whether election is coming on and I have not started to think about elections yet but I react to the mood of the people,” Kurt Okraku said.



Below is a video of the Ghana FA President speaking on whether he will seek re-election.



