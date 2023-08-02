I don’t know why I was removed as GFA technical director - Francis Oti Akenteng

Former technical director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Francis Oti Akenteng

Former technical director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Francis Oti Akenteng, says he does not know why he was removed from the position when the new administration took over in 2019.

Having dedicated fifteen years to the role of technical director, Oti Akenteng left office when Kurt Okraku assumed the presidency of the association in October 2019.



Despite the GFA currently having German trainer Bernhard Lippert in the role of technical director, Oti Akenteng remains open to contributing his expertise in any capacity required by the association.

In a recent interview with Takoradi-based WestGold Radio, the Ghanaian coach said, “To be very honest, this is done everywhere, but I even don’t know why I was removed from office even though I still have enough strength to work.



He continued, “I’m not the one running the association now but if they think I deserve to serve the association and they call, I will be glad to serve again.”