‘I don’t like big teams’- Adebayor reveals reason for swerving Hearts and Kotoko

Striker Victorien Adebayor

Nigerien forward Victorien Adebayor has revealed the reason for avoiding giants Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko to sign for Legon Cities.

According to the former Inter Allies player, he loves the challenge at struggling clubs as it helps him to also carve his name in their history.



Both Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko were interested in the striker and there were reports he was close to joining the former.



However, Adebayor opted for the big-spending Legon Cities who are just two points above relegation.



“Hearts and Kotoko are big clubs and I don’t like big teams, I like smaller teams and I’m ready for challenges like that and that helps my career too,” he said at his unveiling.

“They are down in the league and Legon Cities know why they came for me and so my target is to help the team as much as I can,” added the striker.



Adebayor is joining the Royals on loan from Danish outfit HB Koge till the rest of the season, with the club having the option of extending the deal.



The 24-year-old was the top scorer in the league before it was canceled due to COVID-19.